Ex-Cop Who Gunned Down Walter Scott to Plead Guilty in Civil Rights Case

A white former South Carolina police officer will plead guilty Tuesday in a federal civil rights case over the fatal shooting of unarmed black motorist Walter Scott, two attorneys close to the case told NBC News.

The state of South Carolina, meanwhile, will drop a pending murder charge against Michael Slager, who was fired after cellphone footage of Scott’s killing went viral. Slager’s first murder trial ended last December in a hung jury.

Slager, 35, has claimed he pulled over Scott on April 4, 2015, due to a broken taillight. The incident escalated, he has claimed, when Scott wrestled away his Taser and fled. The cellphone video, recorded by a bystander, shows Slager shooting Scott in the back while he was running away.

The defense in Slager’s first trial claimed the former North Charleston police department patrolman feared for his life and fired in self-defense.

Slager’s federal trial was set to begin on May 15, and jury selection was slated to begin May 9.

After the mistrial in December, state prosecutors in South Carolina said they would seek to try Michael Slager again, but no charges had yet been filed.

That means that if this plea goes as proposed, Slager’s guilty plea on the remaining federal charges would be the end of all the criminal cases, and the state would not seek to try him again.

The infamous cellphone video was viewed millions of times worldwide. The shooting itself heightened tension nationwide over alleged excessive use of force by law enforcement and systemic racism in policing.

