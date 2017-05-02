Dog Of The Week: Gus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Gus is your Dog Of The Week this week.

Gus is some sort of Labrador and very soft. He is less than a year old and a great dog.

Reginia Brabham, with Critical Care for Animal Angels came on to introduce him. She says Gus is great with people and other dogs.

Gus is currently recovering from hip surgery, but is a trooper. He still has lots of energy and loves to play.

If you’d like to adopt Gus, or any of the other dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels visit their https://www.facebook.com/CriticalCareForAnimalAngels/.