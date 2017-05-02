Crazy Bull owner: club will stay open, pulls out of loan deal with NewTown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rick Hill, the owner of the popular downtown nightclub Crazy Bull, told 41NBC at this time he will not move forward with a loan agreement with NewTown Macon. Hill said Crazy Bull will stay open, and he is pursuing other financial options.

Hill owns City Ventures LLC, which owns the entire building that sits on Second Street. The Crazy Bull is located inside. City Ventures struck a deal to get an $800,000 dollar Real Estate Development Loan Fund from NewTown Macon.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners were set to vote on the loan Tuesday night. Commissioners needed to give the final deal their approval because the $800,000 dollar loan is more than 40 percent of the total project cost. No county tax money was expected to be used as a part of that deal.