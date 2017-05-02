Brother of Teen Killed by Police Was Handcuffed and Held Overnight: Lawyer

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Jordan Edwards Mesquite Independent School District

“After seeing his brother get shot, Jordan’s older brother was handcuffed and taken by police for no particular reason,” said Lee Merritt, the family’s lawyer. He was not a suspect and there were no charges against him, he said.

Although police later said they took the brother and kept him in order to question him as a witness, none of the other teens in the car were taken, he said.

The teen spent the night in jail and was released the next morning — and it was only then that he found out about his brother’s death, he said.

“Not only have Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend; they witnessed firsthand his violent, senseless, murder,” the family said in a statement on Tuesday. “Their young lives will be forever altered,” said the statement.

But it wasn’t just Edward’s brother, Balch Springs Police officers also wanted to hold Edwards’s father when he arrived at the station asking about his sons, Merritt said. “Balch Springs PD called the Dallas County Sheriff’s office and asked if they could restrain Jordan’s father because of his “hostile” behavior,” he said.

Law enforcement subsequently held Edwards’ father at a Dallas County Building, he said.

The Balch Springs Police Department did not return multiple requests for comment by NBC News on Tuesday.

While police initially stated that the car full of teens was driving “aggressively towards the officer” prompting the shot, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathon Haber quickly recanted the account after viewing officer worn body camera on Monday.

“In a hurry to get the statement out, I misspoke,” said Haber at a press conference on Monday. “I take responsibility for that, he said.

Image: Jordan Edwards, 15, was killed when a Balch Springs police officer shot his firearm toward a vehicle occupied by teenagers, striking Edwards in the head, Dallas, Texas.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

31 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump's Soft Spot for Strongmen Harms U.S. Image, Say Critics
Read More»
31 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
United CEO Apologizes to Lawmakers: 'This Is a Turning Point'
Read More»
33 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Over 200 Members of Congress File Federal LGBTQ-Rights Bill
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»