Adam Jones Abuse Revives Red Sox' Checkered Past With Race

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones makes a running catch on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston. Winslow Townson / Reuters

Still, progress has been slow.

Red Sox pitcher

David Price said he heard racist remarks at Fenway when he under-performed last season.

“I got it all,” Price

told The Boston Globe in January. “It’s all right. I don’t care about that. My mom is white and my dad is black. I’ve heard that since I’ve been in school. There’s nothing you can say to me that I haven’t heard before. Your ignorance is not going to affect what I’m trying to do. But I feel sad it’s still out there.”

Left fielder Carl Crawford, who played for the Red Sox in 2011 and 2012, also said he heard racially charged taunts at Fenway. Crawford now plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2004, Barry Bonds

told The San Francisco Chronicle that he had never experienced racism firsthand at Fenway, but he’d heard enough stories to know Boston wasn’t for him.

“Boston is too racist for me,” Bonds

told The Boston Globe at the time. The Republican reported that as late as the 1980s, the Red Sox had business ties with a whites-only fraternity in Winter Haven, Florida, where the team holds spring training.

When the ties became public, the team severed them, and today, the Red Sox management group has worked to be more inclusive.

“You have to be careful not to take one grain and paint with a broad brush because of one knucklehead in a crowd of 35,000,” Shaughnessy said Tuesday.

Johnson said: “Boston has certainly had its moments, both good and bad, but the bad has to be addressed, and last night was a bad night. I’ll be interested to see if these culprits were identified. I hope they will be.”