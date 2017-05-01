'You Can Really Go Crazy': How Families Shoulder Admissions Stress

Jonah Gertz and his mom, Lori Gertz, on a recent ski trip. Courtesy of Lori Gertz

Still, she had some nervous questions about the size of the schools he had selected. Jonah also has a long-time girlfriend and Gertz wants to make sure “he wasn’t picking a school because of that.”

She also worried about several early scholarship offers and whether they would still be viable after waiting for decisions from the UC schools.

College tuitions “scared the bejesus out of us,” she said, noting some can cost upwards of $60,000 a year.

Despite her concerns, Gertz says Jonah’s “self-confidence” is reassuring.

“He has really protected us from too much stress,” she said. “All I want is for him to be happy wherever he goes.”

And her son knows that.

“If I told both of them that I wanted to go to clown school,” Jonah joked, “they would be completely on board with that.”