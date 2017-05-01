VIDEO: Armed robbery at Econo Lodge

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

On April, 29th, the suspect walked into the Econo Lodge on Riverside Drive, waved a handgun and jumped on the counter demanding money. After getting the money, he left just after 4:30 PM.

Econo Lodge surveillance video caught suspect in action. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-800-68CRIME.