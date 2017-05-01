Texas Police Officers Fatally Shoot Teen Leaving Party

Jordan Edwards, 15, was killed when a Balch Springs police officer shot his firearm toward a vehicle occupied by teenagers, striking Edwards in the head, Dallas, Texas. Attorney Lee Merritt

According to police, the officers were responding around 11 p.m. to a 911 call “reporting several underage kids drunk walking around,” and upon arrival, they heard gunshots and became engaged in an “unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street towards the officers in an aggressive manner.”

That’s when an officer fired multiple rounds striking Edwards, who was sitting in the front seat, in the head, said Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber at a press conference on Sunday.

He was transported to a local hospital but soon died from his injuries, he said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner Monday declared Jordan’s death a homicide after confirming that the teen died from a rifle wound to the head.

Police have not identified the officer involved, but said the officer is on administrative leave, Haber said.

“On behalf of the entire Balch Springs Police Department, and the city of Balch Springs we express our deep, sincere condolences to the family,” he said.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting an investigation into the boy’s shooting, he said.

But an attorney for the boy’s family disputes the police account calling it “fabrications” and “false claims,” adding that “the facts will bear out the truth.”

“As the family struggles to deal with the pointless murder of their child they now have to face false claims of under-age drinking and fabrications about ‘aggressive’ behavior,” Merritt said in a statement.

Merritt said the car, filled with five teenage boys, was trying to maneuver out of a parking spot when a person “appearing to be an office” shouted profanity at them while shining a flashlight and “before the driver could respond the unidentified police officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle.”

“The Balch Springs PD has offered a familiar narrative in the absence of weapons or any indication of actual danger to the officer and any other person. The claim that the vehicle that Edwards occupied when he was shot ‘moved in an aggressive way toward an officer’ is transparently contrived in order to justify a defenseless act of murder,” he said.

Edwards was a straight “A” freshman at Mesquite High School and student-athlete who was loved by his family and peers alike, he said.

Friends of the boy said they’ll remember his smile fondly.

“It was always up, never went down,” said Edwards friend Chris Cano to

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. Cano’s dad, also named Chris, coached the football team Edwards played and said “it could have easily been my son.”