Strangers Rescue Infants From Watery Grave

A man rescues an infant that was trapped after a vehicle flipped over on a flooded highway in Canton, Texas. NBC News

“Give me the baby! Give me the baby!” Martinez is heard yelling. “Give me the baby here! Give me the baby!”

Martinez then immediately begins performing CPR while another man can be heard yelling, “C’mon baby! C’mon!”

“In the name of Jesus, give him breath Lord, give him breath Lord in the name of Jesus,” a woman cries out while Martinez tries to breathe life back into the unconscious child.

“Don’t stop,” another desperate man cries out. “Lord! Lord! Please Lord!”

“Breathe in the lord,” a woman prays while Martinez keeps working on the child. “In the name of Jesus, breathe in the Lord.”

Then, suddenly, good news.

“She is breathing,” a man says. “C’mon baby, you can do it,” a woman says.

Thanks to Martinez and the other local heroes who stepped up to help, 2-year-old Addy Ocheltree and her younger brother, whose name was not immediately available, survived. The boy was released from the Children’s Medical Center of Dallas. His sister remained in the intensive care unit, NBC News has confirmed.

But four other people were killed over the weekend by the storms and tornados that struck Canton, a small city of 3,500 residents about 60 miles east of Dallas.

The video of the dramatic water rescue was taken by Thomas Mitchell, who told NBC News what he witnessed was strangers helping strangers in need.

“There were so many people, nobody knew anybody,” he said.

Mitchell, who said he too performed CPR on one of the infants, said he thought the boy was a goner.

“I thought he wasn’t coming back,” he said. “His body was gray blue.”