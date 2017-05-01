Sexual Assault Reports in U.S. Military Reach Record High: Pentagon

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speak to reporters during a news conference about a bill regarding military sexual assault cases on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 16, 2013. Charles Dharapak / AP, file

“The truth is that the scourge of sexual assault in the military remains status quo,” she said.

“Today’s report disappointingly shows a flat overall reporting rate and a retaliation rate against survivors that remains at an unacceptable six out of 10 for a third year in a row.”

Within the report was an anonymous survey, conducted every two years, which found that 14,900 service members experienced some kind of sexual assault in 2016, from rape to groping, down from 20,300 in 2014.

But 58 percent of victims experienced reprisals or retaliation for reporting sexual assault, the report showed.

“The fight to end sexual assault, sexual harassment and related misconduct in the military is far from over,” said Van Winkle. “We do not confuse progress with success.”

The Marine Corps has been rattled by a scandal involving a private Facebook group called “Marines United” and its surreptitious distribution of explicit images of women in the armed forces, often with obscene, misogynist commentary.