Russian Police Detain Gay-Rights Activists at May Day March

Police officers detain gay rights activists during a May Day rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, 01 May 2017. Anatoly Maltsev / EPA

“I was waving a rainbow flag (representing gay rights), and was shouting ‘Kadyrov should go to the Hague,'” Kochetkov told Reuters by telephone while in detention.

The gay-rights activists had joined an opposition-led May Day rally in St Petersburg, the second biggest city in Russia.

Russian news agency Tass last month cited investigators as saying they did not received any complaints about the persecution of sexual minorities in Chechnya.

A second activist taking part in Monday’s march said it was too dangerous for gays in Chechnya, and their families, to speak out about their abuse.

“It is hard for them to say ‘Hello, I am Chechen, and I am persecuted in Chechnya’ because they have relatives there. Unfortunately, there is pressure not only on gay people but also on their families. And it is very dangerous, ” an activist, Alexei Nazarov, told Reuters TV.

