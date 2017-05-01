Residents voice concerns about city government

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A massive crowd and sometimes heated discussion at city hall in Warner Robins tonight.

A couple hundred people packed city hall before the council meeting. For two hours residents took to the microphone to let Mayor Randy Toms and Council hear their concerns about how the city is being run. Some believe the Mayor and Council Members could be doing a better job.

Others support the Mayor. There was talk about the city needing to hire a City Administrator to help the city run more efficiently.

Jon Nichols, a long time Warner Robins resident said, “I say that the Mayor and Council need to take their egos and take themselves out of the picture and do what’s best for the city of Warner Robbins. Unfortunately they have not done that in the past.”

Mayor Randy Toms said, “I think most people in the city of Warner Robins are very happy with the way things are going. Whether we need a City Administrator or not. I don’t think that’s the issue we can maybe be more efficient, but I think most people are happy.”

When the council meeting got started, most of the people cleared out. One item on the agenda some people are talking about, a resolution to solicit input from voters to allow chickens to be kept within the city. That was tabled and pushed back for more discussions at a later time.