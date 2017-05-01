Milwaukee May Day March Targets Sheriff Who Let Inmate Die After 7 Days Without Water

Protesters gather at the Milwaukee County Courthouse where they held a rally against President Donald Trumps policy on immigration Feb. 13, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wis. Darren Hauck / Getty Images

“This man has no regard for any life,” said Kylie Herrerra, who traveled from Madison, Wisconsin for the march. “He lets people die in his custody, and he wants to round people up based on their race to do God knows what them,” she said.

“Clarke does not represent the community, he doesn’t represent what we believe, he only represents his own values,” said Felix Cascelanos, who participated in the march. “He needs to read the Constitution,” he said.

Demonstrates chanted “Hey hey ho ho Sheriff Clarke has got to go!” and “Stay Alive, Stay Here, Immigrants are Welcome Here!” as they flooded streets carrying signs reading “Arrest Clarke!”

More than 150 businesses, including about 100 in Milwaukee, across the state kept their doors closed today in support of the movement, said organizers on Monday.

Several area schools also participated by staging mass walkouts during classes to join the march.

“This is not about one person or one group, it’s about all of us. We all have a right to live our lives in peace,” said Lorie Falcon, who participated in the march. “I hope Sheriff Clarke sees this and understands that we will not let him get away with things so easily,” she said.