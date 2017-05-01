Medical Monday: National Stroke Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In recognition of National Stroke Awareness Month, Coliseum Health System is reiterating the signs and symptoms of strokes.

Kristen Ankrom, Stroke Program Coordinator at the Coliseum, says people need to remember the acronym FAST.

The “F” stands for facial drooping, the “A” stands for arm weakness, “S” is slurred speech and “T” is time to call 911. Ankrom emphasizes that if you have any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately – don’t wait.

Coming up this weekend, the Coliseum is hosting its second annual Stroke Stroll through Amerson River Park. It’s a chance to walk through the beautiful park and recognize stroke survivors.

The Stroke Stroll is Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m.