Manhunt After Dallas Paramedic Shot While Responding to Call

What to Know Paramedic in critical condition and is undergoing surgery at Baylor Medical Center after being shot while responding to a call for help.

A bystander was also shot and is in stable condition at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

The search for the gunman is ongoing. A description and a name of the suspected shooter has not yet been released.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic is in critical condition and a bystander is stable after both were shot on a residential street late Monday morning as first responders answered a call for help, police say.

Dallas police and firefighters independently confirmed the shooting took place at about 11:30 a.m. along the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas.

Dallas police told NBC 5’s Ashleigh Barry a woman called for help after coming home to find her partner on the floor of their home holding a weapon. Fearing he was injured, she called 911.

At some point after that police said the man got up, ran out of the house and began firing.

DFR said a paramedic was injured in the gunfire as well as a bystander who was outside at the time of the shooting.

The paramedic, an 11-year veteran of the DFR Department, was taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas and was in critical condition while undergoing surgery Monday afternoon.

NBC 5’s Ken Kalthoff noted a large DFR presence at the hospital.

The bystander who was injured is in stable condition at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, according to police.

No other injuries have been reported.

The scene remains active and police have described the area as “active and very dangerous.” Officers are searching for a person carrying what has been described as a long gun or rifle. No arrests have been made and the shooter is presumed at large.

The incident is taking place not far from the intersection of Dolphin Road and Interstate 30. Dolphin Road is closed in both directions and a temporary flight restriction is likely forthcoming. Traffic on Interstate 30 appears unaffected.

People are urged to avoid the area.

The neighborhood where the shooting took place is well-known as one of the more dangerous parts of the city. In 2009, an area nearby was named one of the FBI’s most dangerous neighborhoods.

Following the ambush assault on Dallas police officers on July 7, 2016, plans were in place to provide Dallas Fire-Rescue members with ballistic vests and helmets to wear in the field during active situations. It is not known if they were distributed or if the injured paramedic was wearing protection when shot.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change. NBC 5’s Ashleigh Barry and Ken Kalthoff contributed to this report.

