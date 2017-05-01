Man attempts to rob Cricket Wireless store in Macon

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened just before 11:30 AM Monday morning.

According to deputies, a man walked into the Cricket Wireless Store on Shurling Drive and an employee saw he had a handgun. The employee ran out of the store and the man ran out too, fleeing the  scene.

No money was taken and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a young black male wearing a hoodie, dark colored sweatpants, black tennis shoes and carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Robber: “You know what time it is,” steals cash
Read More»
shooting
2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Convenience store robbed in Warner Robins
Read More»
armed robbery
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»