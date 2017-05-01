Man attempts to rob Cricket Wireless store in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened just before 11:30 AM Monday morning.

According to deputies, a man walked into the Cricket Wireless Store on Shurling Drive and an employee saw he had a handgun. The employee ran out of the store and the man ran out too, fleeing the scene.

No money was taken and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a young black male wearing a hoodie, dark colored sweatpants, black tennis shoes and carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.