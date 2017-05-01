Duchess Kate Shares Adorable Photo of Princess Charlotte to Mark Her Second Birthday

Princess Charlotte in a photo taken on April 14. The Duchess of Cambridge via PA

“Their royal highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do,” the palace’s statement added.

The princess, whose birthday is Tuesday, was named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in tribute to both her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Her older brother, Prince George, is third in line to the British throne. He will start school in September.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, shortly after her birth in 2015. Duchess of Cambridge via PA, file

William and Kate, who are formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will be spending more time in London after William leaves his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot later this year, ITV News reported. He will devote more time to royal duties.