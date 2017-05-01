Controversial Trump Aide May Leave White House

Sebastian Gorka poses with his wife at an inaugural ball wearing the medal of Vitezi Rend. Courtesy of LobeLog

A senior official told the AP that Gorka had been hired to play a key role on a panel called the Strategic Initiatives Group, but this fizzled out in the early months of the administration.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official told the news agency that Gorka failed to get National Security Council clearance after he was charged with carrying a gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last year. The case was

dismissed in February after he was ordered the forfeit the weapon and remain on “good behavior” for six months.

Gorka held only a temporary, low-level security clearance for material classified at the “secret” level, a senior U.S. official told NBC News, again on condition of anonymity.

This is the easiest clearance there is to obtain and is issued as a temporary measure pending background and security clearance checks — which Gorka had not passed, the official said. This has prevented Gorka from participating in most counterterrorism meetings across the U.S. government and any briefings that go beyond that classification level.

The official told NBC News that Gorka has had no direct policy making role and was sidelined by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

Gorka’s current influence, if any, appears limited to fellow political appointees including Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller inside the White House, the official said.

Hungarian media

and later BuzzFeed News reported that Gorka also failed to gain security clearance in Hungary in 2002, meaning he was unable to sit on a governmental committee.