Concern Growing for Young Missing Oklahoma Mother and Daughter

Alyssa Ross and her daughter, Adalyn. Kristie Davis

When her daughter Alyssa was pregnant, Kristie Davis was concerned.

“Becoming a teen mom has so many challenges, and I want the world for her. What mother wouldn’t be a little worried in the situation?” Kristie asked Dateline.

But once her granddaughter Adalyn came into their world last August, Kristie’s doubts about Alyssa faded away.

“Her motherly instincts kicked in right away. She just adores her daughter. Everything was about Adalyn. She’d always do what was best for her. That’s why I’m so panicked right now.”

Monday marks six days since Alyssa Ross, 15, and Adalyn Ross, 8 months, vanished. Whatever the circumstances are, Kristie is extremely concerned for the safety of her daughter and granddaughter.

“It’s a terrifying world out there,” Kristie said. “She’s so young. Something is very wrong here.”

Alyssa and little Adalyn were last seen the morning of April 26, 2017 at their family’s home in Yukon, Oklahoma. The teen mother lives with her mother Kristie and has been homeschooling while raising her young daughter.

It was an exciting day. Alyssa was preparing to take Adalyn to get her “monthly” photos done that evening. “She was laying out clothes for the photos. She was really excited,” Kristie told Dateline.

Alyssa was Snapchatting with her older sister Kayley that afternoon, but stopped answering messages around 3:30 p.m. Kristie immediately felt something might be amiss when she returned home from work and found their house empty. Usually, Alyssa and Adalyn are playing in Adalyn’s room, or taking a nap in Alyssa’s when Kristie gets home.

There was no sign of them in the house, though. Alyssa’s phone was missing, but the rest of her belongings were in their usual places. It didn’t appear any of Adalyn’s things were missing, either. Several new boxes of diapers were left in her nursery.

“I immediately began to panic,” Kristie said. “She’s 15. She’s a child herself. She doesn’t have a car or drive. I had no idea where she would have gone.”

Kristie immediately called authorities, who told Dateline there was no sign of forced entry to the home. Because of some evidence at the scene, officials with the Oklahoma City Police have ruled Alyssa’s disappearance as a voluntary runaway. A spokesperson said they do not believe Alyssa and Adalyn are in immediate danger.

There is concern, though, because of Alyssa’s age.

“I don’t understand why some people don’t believe this is so serious,” Kristie said. “Alyssa is a child herself. She is just 15. She has a very young daughter with her. She doesn’t have any money or her things. Someone is with her, or has her, and they have to be hiding. This is a serious situation.”

Adalyn’s father does not have custody, but does see her every so often. According to Kristie, authorities spoke with him and his family, who insist they know nothing about Alyssa and Adalyn’s disappearance.

Alyssa’s friends are equally concerned. The teen made no mention of running away, at least to anyone with whom Kristie has spoken.

Kristie just wants her daughter home safe. She’s trying to stay positive and not let her mind wander to a place where her dark thoughts live. It’s been a challenge.

“I’m just beside myself. We all are,” Kristie told Dateline. “We just need her home. Whoever knows anything, just come forward. If you’re scared, it’s OK. Just help us bring her home safely.”

Alyssa Ross is described as 5’5″ tall, weighing 115 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Adalyn Ross is described as 2′ tall, weighing roughly 17 lbs. with blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call the Oklahoma City Police Department at (405) 297-1188.