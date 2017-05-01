'Clear Air Turbulence' Injures 25 Aboard Boeing 777

A total of 25 people were hospitalized on Monday when a jetliner hit severe turbulence as it was preparing to land in Bangkok.

Russian airline Aeroflot confirmed in a statement that 14 of the 313 passengers aboard the Boeing 777 were still receiving medical treatment, while 11 others had been discharged from hospital.

It added Flight SU270 — which had departed from Moscow — was about 40 minutes away from the Thai capital when it hit “clear air turbulence,” which is unable to be picked up by the weather radar. As a result, passengers were not warned in advance.

The airline said it was an experienced crew at the helm and the chief pilot on the flight boasting more than 23,000 flight hours while his co-pilot had more than 10,000 hours in the skies.

Aeroflot said it would pay for the medical costs of all of the people injured.

Flight SU270 was heading to Bangkok from Moscow. Google Maps