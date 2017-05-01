Alton Sterling Shooting: Baton Rouge Bracing for DOJ Announcement

Terry Boatner, 9 years old at a protest in Baton Rouge after a vigil for Alton Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart, Wednesday, July 6, 2016. Julie Dermansky

In the wake of Sterling’s killing, state lawmakers have sponsored a host of recent police reform bills that have begun making their way through the legislature. The bills have mostly enjoyed bipartisan support and the backing of Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

Four of the bills, two of which were sponsored by Rep. James, were approved by a Louisiana House committee last week. They included measures to improve training for officers, establish a database of problem officers to help weed them out of law enforcement and another that would allow officers to lose their certification after certain disciplinary actions.

“A large part of what happened after the protests is that we have adopted a lot of policy changes moving forward that were born from community concerns expressed in July,” James said, describing those concerns as mostly fear and anger over police violence and perceived lack of respect for black life. In response, elected officials, police and community leaders spent the better part of 10 or so months searching for ways to bridge the many divides that were exposed as a result of the Sterling case and the city’s and community’s response to it.

“We talked about establishing trust. And trust is established when policy is changed. I think we did a really good job locally and here at the legislature to codify some of the concerns that we heard,” James said.

Mayor Broome, who’d been outspoken in calling for justice in the wake of the shooting, campaigned on the need for vast reforms in the police department.

In the days and weeks after the shooting, Broome, then a candidate, was vocal about Sterling’s killing, which she described as a “very horrific situation” and that “this killing of Mr. Sterling was not acceptable.”

Soon after taking office in January, the mayor announced a number of revisions to police department policy. Police officers are now required to give a verbal warning before using deadly force under most scenarios, they must try to deescalate a situation before force is used and the use of chokeholds and firing into moving cars is generally prohibited.

Late last month, a day before the reform bills moved out of committee in the legislature, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council appropriated $2.5 million to outfit every Baton Rouge police officer with a

body camera.

The reforms ushered in by state lawmakers and Broome have been widely praised in the city, where long-tattered relations between police and the African-American community continue to simmer after reaching a boiling point last summer. Yet, activists and community organizers, astute in the nature of politics, Louisiana politics in particular, say new policies and reforms are only as good as leadership’s willingness to enforce them.

Protesters gather in front of a mural painted on the wall of the convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot and killed, July 6, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mark Wallheiser / Getty Images

“We are fighting for accountability,” said Reed. “Most of the policies on the table right now are already policies. There’s just been no accountability. Without accountability everything stays the same.”

There’ve been complaints that officers who’ve found themselves in hot-water in the past been given what’s tantamount to a “paid vacation,” Reed said, in which they’d been removed from the streets but remained on the payroll.

“That’s what we’re fighting for. Real accountability,” he said, lamenting the lack of accountability and a broader sense of injustice in police killings in Baton Rouge and across the country.

“The mayor just said they have secured 2-point-something million dollars for body cameras. But we got the footage in so many of these killings but we can’t even get a conviction. What good is the footage if you can’t get the officers held accountable for their actions?” he asked, rattling off the names of other cases captured on video in which officers were cleared, including the choking death of Eric Garner in New York and the shooting of Tamir Rice in Cleveland.

Reed said he expects a similar results in Sterling’s case.