Turkey Expels 3,900 Officials in Second Post-Referendum Purge

Erdogan supporters cheered his narrow victory in the recent referendum. Elif Sogut / Getty Images

Hours earlier Turkey blocked online encyclopedia Wikipedia.org, with the telecommunications watchdog citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.

A government official told Reuters the dating show ban would only apply to satellite channels that “do advertising for sexual products”, and not to prime time television.

Europe has long harbored concerns about Erdogan’s commitment to Western-style democracy, given his roots in political Islam, but he has remained defiant in the face of the criticism.

“Our concern is not what George, Hans or Helga say,” he told flag-waving supporters in a speech this month. “Our concern is what Hatice, Ayse, Fatma, Ahmet, Mehmet, Huseyin, Hasan say, what God says.”

Turkey last year jailed 81 journalists, more than any other country, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.