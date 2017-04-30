Trump on Kim Jong Un: 'He's a Pretty Smart Cookie'

President Donald Trump on April, 29, 2017. Carolyn Kaster / AP

“Knowing something about hacking, if you don’t catch a hacker, okay, in the act, it’s very hard to say who did the hacking,” he said. “With that being said, I’ll go along with Russia. Could’ve been China, could’ve been a lot of different groups.”

Related:

Trump Warns of Possible ‘Major, Major Conflict’ With North Korea

Trump then added that “we have to find out what happened,” and that he and his campaign “had nothing to do” with any potential election meddling.

Committees in both houses of Congress are currently investigating Moscow’s involvement in the election as well as links between Russia and various Trump allies.

And as Trump marked his 100th day in office, he said he was “thoroughly enjoying” the job, and that while it was tough, he claims he’s had jobs that were tougher.

“Well, it’s a tough job. But I’ve had a lot of tough jobs. I’ve had things that were tougher, although I’ll let you know that better at the end of eight years,” he said.

Before becoming president of the United States, Trump was a real estate developer for

most of his career after joining his father’s company out of college, with stints as reality-TV star, sports-league owner, and writer. He is also in the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame.