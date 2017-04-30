Russia's Military Buildup in Arctic Has U.S. Watching Closely

Soldiers of the Arctic motorized rifle brigade of Russia’s Northern Fleet took a stand near APCs during military exercise in Alakyrtti, Murmansk region, Russia, April 25, 2017. Dmitry Kozlov / AP

With billions of dollars in potential profits at stake, the race to control the region’s riches is on.

Russia is trying to claim 460,000 square miles of the Arctic Ocean as its national territory — an area that includes the North Pole. Russian divers even planted a national flag on the North Pole seabed in a symbolic claim to the region’s energy riches.

Washington is watching closely. Asked about Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic at his confirmation hearing, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said it was “not to our advantage to leave any part of the world” to others. American Marines have even been

deployed to train for Arctic warfare in Norway.

Back at the Alakurtti base, soldiers demonstrated their hand-to-hand combat skills as journalists were herded from building to building, touring the canteen, the barracks and a brand-new medical facility.

Russia insists it isn’t looking for a confrontation.

“The aim behind the creation of the brigade was to defend the interests and security of the Russian State in the Arctic,” says Colonel Ilia Pavlovsky, Commander of 80th Motor Rifle Arctic Brigade.

But with tensions between Washington and Moscow at an all-time low, the Arctic could become the coldest front line in a new faceoff between Russia and the West.

Soldiers of Russia’s 80th Motor Rifle Arctic Brigade of Russia’s Northern Fleet practice during military exercises in Alakurtti, Murmansk region, Russia. Lucy Kafanov