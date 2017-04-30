Police Shoot Gunman Who Opened Fire at California Pool

San Diego police rushed to the La Jolla Crossroads complex Sunday afternoon when they heard someone had opened fire in the pool area.

“Somebody opened fire,” witness Lauren Seed, who was clearly shaken told NBC 7. “Six or seven shots were fired at the pool … We got down, we closed the windows and then about a minute later, six or seven more shots, lots of screaming, lots of people screaming.”

At least eight people were injured, San Diego police said. Victims were driving themselves to the hospital with various injuries, officials said.

SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman said three officers shot and killed the suspect after he pointed gun at them. He has not been identified.

“There are eight victims suffering from gunshots. We know several of them are in critical condition,” Zimmerman said.

Police say there is no further threat, but advise people to shelter in place.

Seed said the screaming continued for around 10 minutes.

“From the screams you could hear that somebody or multiple people were hit,” Seed said. She could see people on the balconies yelling and ducking for cover.

Another witness who lives at the apartment complex said he first heard the shots just before 6 p.m.

“I heard people screaming,” he said. The man said his fiancé is a nurse and they both ran down to see if they could help.

“If you look close enough you can see blood on the pavement,” he told NBC 7.

When they heard more gunshots the man said they ran into the clubhouse to hide.

“From the clubhouse there’s a view of the pool area where we could see the shooter sitting there with a beer in one hand and the gun in the other … He looked pretty relaxed,” he said. The witness said officers killed the suspect after he fired at them. He did not recognize the suspect.

Five victims were taken by San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics to Scripps La Jolla. At least one drove to Mercy, according to a spokesperson for SDFD.

The apartment complex is located on Judicial Drive, north of Nobel Drive and south of Miramar Road, west of Interstate 805.

Chief Zimmerman said no motive for the shooting has been established.

She could not confirm all victims were adults nor if the suspect was a resident of the complex.

A reunification center has been established at the northwest corner of Judicial Drive and Golden Haven, according to police.

No other information was available.

