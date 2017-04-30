Macon beats Peoria 2-1, wins SPHL’s President’s Cup

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In just its second year of existence, the Macon Mayhem has won the Southern Professional Hockey League’s President’s Cup.

In front of 3,784 fans at the Coliseum, the Mayhem beat the Peoria Rivermen 2-1 Sunday night in Game 2 of the league’s best-of-three finals. Macon won Game 1 in Peoria on Friday by the same score.

“I give my coaches total autonomy what players they want, and what players they let go, and that’s how we did it,” said team owner Bob Kersner. “Tonight is about the players, it’s about the coaching staff. Those are the ones who proved what they can do when they work together.”

Macon, which also won the league’s regular season title, got on the scoreboard at the 16:12 mark of the first period with an unassisted goal by fan-favorite Dennis Sicard.

“The thing is, the puck actually flipped up,” said Sicard, smiling. “And I just wanted to get it on net. I got it in the net, and that’s all that matters.”

The Rivermen, who outshot the Mayhem 40-34, tied the game less than two minutes into the second period before the eventual game-winning goal 14 minutes later, scored by Jake Trask and assisted by Collin MacDonald and John Siemer.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Sicard said. “To do it with guys that I love and that I just cherish. . . the coaching staff’s unreal, the ownership’s awesome, and we’ve got the greatest fans in the league.”

Sunday’s crowd was nearly 2,000 more than its season average.

“You saw a really nice crowd tonight, on short notice basically,” said Kersner. “Hopefully that will equate to more fans in the seats next year when we start in the latter part of October.”

According to Kersner, the team is in the process of finalizing its 2017-2018 schedule, but its opening dates are set.

“We’ll be back here October 20th and 21st for opening weekend here in Macon,” he said.

Mayhem goalie Jordan Ruby, acquired this season, finished the night with 39 saves. He was named the SPHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player during postgame ceremonies.