Far-Right Scion Who Could Be First Woman to Lead France

Marine Le Pen gestures after making a speech during a rally in Paris on April 17. Christophe Petit Tesson / EPA

While Le Pen has distanced herself from her father, her support network remains in part a family affair. Le Pen’s partner Louis Aliot is the FN’s vice president and her niece, Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, one of the party’s two lawmakers.

Both of Le Pen’s former husbands — she is twice-divorced and has three children — worked in some capacity for the National Front. While Aliot, a former rugby player and current member of the European parliament, played a central role in Jean-Marie Le Pen’s 2002 presidential campaign.

However, despite Aliot’s status in the party he has not been prominent in Le Pen’s campaign. This is in contrast to Macron’s wife Brigitte Trogneux who is often photographed with her husband and — in an unusual move in France — appeared with him hand-in-hand on stage at a rally following last Sunday’s vote.

Instead Le Pen has portrayed herself as a strong and independent woman, now even temporarily leaving behind her party to become a presidential candidate for “all of France.”

Le Pen supporters hope her strategy will work as she is currently polling 19 percent behind Macron. If the polls are right, for Le Pen to become the first female French president, she will have to catch up.