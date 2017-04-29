Trump Slams the Press in Campaign-Style Rally

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as he leaves after speaking at a “Make America Great Again Rally” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center April 29, 2017 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Alex Wong / Getty Images

On Feb. 25, Trump announced he wouldn’t be attending the dinner on Twitter, but sent his best regards.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year,” Trump wrote. “Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!”

Trump is the first president to miss a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner since Ronald Reagan, who was recuperating from an assassination attempt at Camp David during the dinner in 1981.

Before the star-studded event kicked off, Hasan Minhaj — the Daily Show correspondent and the evening’s host — told MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff the evening would “very interesting” without the president there.