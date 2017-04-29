Top Afghan Taliban Official Killed, ISIS Claims Responsibility

U.S. soldiers take up positions during an ongoing an operation against Islamic State militants in Achin district of Nangarhar province on April 11, 2017, Noorulah Shirzada / AFP – Getty Images, file

In the same location earlier this month,

U.S. forces dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in a strike against ISIS. The GBU-43 bomb, nicknamed the “mother of all bombs,” reportedly killed 36 militants, according to Afghanistan’s defense ministry.

ISIS does not control any territory inside Pakistan but has claimed responsibility for several large-scale bombings. Pakistani officials have previously said the militants do not have a presence inside the country.