Museum of Aviation honors three new inductees

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Museum of Aviation honored three new inductees to its hall of fame this weekend.

Elton D. Brooks, Richard Fortenberry and Sergeant Mike J. Ferros all joined the list of Georgia’s aviation legends.

Inductee Mike J. Ferros served many years in the Georgia State Patrol and was instrumental in forming the Aviation Division of the State Patrol.

Ferros says he has more than 7500 hours of flight time but his induction was the most rewarding mission of all.

“We have so many pilots in my unit that are well qualified beyond my capacity–the only thing being–I was the first pilot and I’m truly honored to achieve this.”

This is the first group inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame since 2011. Now the three new additions put the number of inductees at 112 since its start in 1989.