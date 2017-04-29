Hundreds turn out for Relay for Life event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds of people took part in the Relay for Life event in Macon at Amerson River Park.

Event organizers are hoping this community effort will raise more than 275 thousand dollars for local cancer research, treatment and education.

Anne Starley, American Cancer Society said, “The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is the primary and world’s largest fundraiser for the fight against cancer without Relay we are not fighting cancer.”

Each year about 1 point 6 million people are diagnosed with cancer and roughly 6 hundred thousand people died from cancer..

 

