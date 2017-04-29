Emmanuel Macron: The 'Knight' Whose Job It Is To Slay France's Far-Right

Emmanuel Macron stands at a rally with his wife Brigitte Trogneux. He was the only candidate to share the stage with a spouse. YOAN VALAT / EPA

Macron has twice publicly dismissed suggestions that his relationship is a cover for homosexuality, including an allegation he is in a relationship with Radio France chief executive Mathieu Gallet. “For those who want to spread the rumor that I’m deceitful, that I have hidden lives … not only is it unpleasant for Brigitte, but I promise that as from morning to night she shares my whole life with me,” he

told reporters in January.

And Trogneux is proving to be a campaign asset for Macron. She appeared on stage with him hand-in-hand at a Sunday night rally — an American-style move that is unusual in French politics; none of the other candidates’ spouses did the same.

Le Parisienne described her Monday

as the “strong link” in his campaign.

Though polls put Macron way ahead of Le Pen he still needs all the help he can get. After a slow start to his campaign ahead of the second round of voting next week, pollsters indicated that his lead was slipping.

With the future of France and the European Union at stake, all eyes are on the political novice who has never been elected, “even to a parish council.”