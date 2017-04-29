Edel Rodriguez: How to Weaponize a Cover

Christopher Gregory / for NBC News

“In a weird way it’s visually doing what he’s doing with words,” Rodriguez explained. “But I think it’s the only thing that he understands. It’s subversive but it’s in the biggest magazines in the world.”

By continuing to elicit significant global attention with his art, Rodriguez has weaponized the magazine cover not just as content, but as context as well, playing a nuanced subversive role that, in the simplicity of the images and the vastness of their mainstream production, might sometimes go overlooked. By allowing the public to use his images—as he did when he released them for free to those attending January’s Women’s March—Rodriguez takes the role of the image further, establishing it as a catalyst that mobilizes the otherwise hesitant.

“There are people who are too tired or scared or maybe on the fence to go to a protest,” he said. “And then they think ‘wow, look at this print. I’m going to make a poster of it and take it to the protest.’ It gives them some visual to work with. Something to share online. It’s kind of like a booster shot to people… and that’s the best that I can do is encourage people.”

While he concedes that today’s 24-hour news engine has a short memory, he says his job is to start the conversation, no matter how long it lasts. Sometimes when the momentum starts to lag, the solution is as simple as nudging the conversation along with a visual spur—in the trajectory of Rodriguez’s work, that’s the role of his newest cover.

In essence, when the conversation ends you start a new one. Though in between the release of the February and April covers Rodriguez has sustained dialogue by giving lectures, workshops and printing posters around the clock—many of which can be found posted along New York City streets. Now, Rodriguez is calling on other artists to do the same.

“If you look at everything the administration does every day, and everything they say, all the lies they tell… They’re trying to control information,” Rodriguez warned. “So I say if that’s the case every artist, everyone, should get on this and fight back through graphics and information.”

And when met with anger, take the advice Rodriguez’s father gave to him: “Si te joden, metenle mas.”