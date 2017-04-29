Could This Man Be Boxing's First Billionaire?

Boxer Wladimir Klitschko and actress/model Hayden Panettiere attend the 34th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Reception on May 7, 2013, in New York. Jemal Countess / Getty Images file

Joshua also has one child, a son. Their life takes place far from the glamour of Hollywood, however, and Joshua’s social media posts show his son is from an off-and-on relationship with his high school sweetheart.

From a rocky start, Joshua has transformed himself into one of the more marketable athletes in the world. He says cigarettes, alcohol and petty crime are all far in the past and have been replaced by endorsement deals with Jaguar, Beats by Dre, Lucozade and Lynx,

all listed on his official website.

With another decade or more in the ring ahead of him, if he can continue to attract sponsorship and earn the kind of money he’ll make this weekend, his career earnings could enter into the billions.

“I believe that Anthony Joshua will be the first billionaire fighter,” former world title fighter Scott Welch

told The Daily Telegraph.

“I really do believe that. Floyd Mayweather has earned $600 or $700 million, Mike Tyson earned $400-odd million 20 or 30 years ago,” Welch added.

In an interview with GQ magazine Joshua said his first aim was to overtake soccer superstar David Beckham’s career earnings of nearly $400 million to be the richest sporting Briton of all time, then Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s haul of $700 million to be the richest boxer ever.

“When I first started, the aim was to become a multi-millionaire. But now there are ordinary people, grandmas and grandads, who are worth millions just because of property prices,” he told the magazine. “So the new school of thought is that I need to be a billionaire. Being a millionaire is good but you have to set your sights higher.”

First, though, is Saturday’s bout. For Joshua it’s rather simple, “I win. I win. It’s not complicated. Let’s not overthink it, this isn’t science. It’s not rocket science, it’s just a fight.”

In contrast, Klitschko declared, “I’m not Nostradamus but I feel so strongly and my obsession made me record a video last week [predicting] the outcome of the fight [on a USB stick]. This stick is going to be integrated in my robe which I’m going to wear this Saturday night — sealed.”

The robe will be auctioned with the proceeds going to a Ukrainian children’s charity he runs.