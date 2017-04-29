Anti-Trump Sentiment Drives Weekend Protest Habits

Protesters walk by the Trump hotel during the Tax March in Washington, DC. Mandel Ngan / AFP – Getty Images

“This is what I do with my Saturdays now,” said Kristina Jeffers, a veteran grassroots activist who helped create

mycivicworkout.com a group at helping novice activists become engaged in the political process.” Friends are there. You can take your kids. It’s fun. The trick will be what’s next. Protests aren’t enough.”

Farber said the protesters are out there doing more than just asking Trump to take action.

“It is about making sure those in power realize that their constituencies are upset,” Farber said. “It’s really up to Congress to hold Trump accountable, so we need to hold Congress accountable.”

Aside from protesting, Farber has founded an organization called, “Where’s Your Moral Compass?” that raised money to send postcards with “moral compasses” with the words “Courage, Equality, Integrity and Honor,” to all 535 members of Congress, delivered on March 8, the Day Without Women.

She says the compasses are to remind lawmakers to “Think about what they’re doing, and remind them that every decision they make is very important to the American people.”

While negative polls may convince some politicians to change what they are doing, Farber believes that Trump’s

tweets about various marches and protests around the nation means he’s paying attention to what she and others are trying to advocate.

“He’s particularly sensitive to imagery that shows people aren’t with him,” Farber said. “Because of that, I think marches are more powerful than if we were dealing with other politicians.”