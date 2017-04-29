Abandon Religious 'Fanaticism': Pope Pleads for Peace in Violence-Hit Egypt

Worshippers wearing ancient Egyptian costumes watch a mass celebrated by Pope Francis on Saturday. ANDREAS SOLARO

Later on Friday the pontiff seemingly addressed issues of governance and human rights while speaking to an audience including Sisi.

Sisi seized power in 2013, ousting the elected Muslim Brotherhood and its Islamist supporters from office in a bloody coup. He has been widely criticized by human rights groups for overseeing a vicious crackdown on dissenters, imprisoning his rivals and muffling the free press.

“Under al-Sisi’s presidency, his security forces have arrested tens of thousands of Egyptians and committed flagrant rights abuses, including torture, enforced disappearances, and likely extrajudicial executions,” a recent report from Human Rights Watch said. The report, published ahead of al-Sisi’s visit to Washington D.C. earlier this month, described the current situation in Egypt as a “nadir for basic freedoms.”

In remarks widely reported as pointed at the Egyptian president the pope said, “history does not forgive those who preach justice but then practice injustice. History does not forgive those who talk about equality but then discard those who are different.”

The visit was the first by Pope Francis to Cairo but the second by a Vatican pope. Pope John Paul II came to Egypt in 2000, a year before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States that convulsed Western relations with the Muslim world.

Egypt’s Christians comprise roughly 10 percent of the 92 million population — making them by far the largest Christian community in the Middle East. Most of Egypt’s Christians are Coptic Orthodox with barely 200,000 members of Churches within the Roman Catholic fold.