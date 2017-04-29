25 Years After the LA Riots: A Doctor Inspiring America

This June 7, 2012 photo shows Dr. Myiesha Taylor holding a collage of fellow doctors supporting Disney Junior’s animated series “Doc McStuffins” at her home in Keller, Texas. AP

Artemis’s focus is on the under-representation of African-American women in the medical field. According to the

Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) just about 2 percent of U.S. physicians are African-American women. Artemis is trying to change that figure by encouraging young girls of color to pursue medicine and to help retain the existing workforce and prevent burnout.

The group’s rallying figure is Disney Junior’s

Doc McStuffins – an inspiration for children nationwide, but especially for young girls of color who in Doc, can see themselves. Dr. Taylor and Artemis’s work with Disney Junior and Doc McStuffins has been so strong, that when it came time for show creator Chris Nee to give Doc’s Mom, Dr. McStuffins, a first name, she named her Myiesha.

Dr. Taylor wants her story to be a positive one. Yes – the anniversary of the Rodney King riots brings back the memories of a great loss … but it was also the beginning of her path that today makes a great impact on so many.

