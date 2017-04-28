Workers Slam 'Insensitive' Plea to Buy Boss a Sailboat

The notice was taken down. @Gallery_Worker / Twitter

“As you can see from the picture of the poster found at the service staff room of the Tate Britain, Mr Serota is likely to get the pay for all his hard work — a yacht. I have been inspired by this crowdsourcing technique and hoping that I can ask for something even more frivolous such as money for rent, transport and lunch (the staff canteen just put the prices up, you see).”

Another worker

told The Guardian newspaper that relations between management and staff at the gallery were “farcical,” adding: “For us, Serota’s legacy among staff is one of privatization and … and turning the Tate into [a shopping mall] with pictures.”

The PCS union said in a statement that the request “shows how far Tate management are removed from the reality of the everyday lives of staff and the fact that many of them can barely afford to pay their bills.”

It added: “It is insensitive that Tate management would even think to do this and we would encourage them to concentrate on listening to our concerns.”

In a statement to NBC News, the Tate described the gift as a “dinghy” and said contributions were “entirely voluntary.”

“The idea for Nicholas Serota’s leaving gift came from the staff themselves who wanted to mark his 26 years of service to Tate,” it said.