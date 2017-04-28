What's Going On in Macedonia, Where Marked Men Storm Parliament?

Zoran Zaev, the leader of Social Democratic Union of Macedonia with blood on his face tries to leave the Parliament. EPA

Federica Mogherini, the European Union’s chief of foreign affairs, said Friday that “violence is unacceptable, even more so when it happens in the house of democracy.”

Where and what is Macedonia?

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, as it’s officially called, is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe with a population of around 2.1 million and an area the size Vermont.

As its name suggests, it was once part of Yugoslavia until it gained independence in 1991. In the post-Cold War era, the former Yugoslav countries have been a hotbed of

ethnic tensions, war, and even genocide.

Macedonia came to the attention of many Americans last year after it became the unlikely epicenter of the fake-news epidemic, one of the major issues during the presidential election.

An NBC News

investigation from the town exposed the lives of teenagers making thousands of dollars from fake news.