Trump Admin. to Loosen School Lunch Regulations

First lady Michelle Obama has lunch with school children at Parklawn Elementary School in Alexandria, Va., on Jan., 25, 2012. Celebrity cook Rachael Ray is at left. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file

Conservative Republicans have long held concerns about the program’s costs, at times attempting to claw back its associated regulations or allow schools to opt out completely.

Loudoun County, Virginia, where the announcement will be made, received $6.1 million in federal aid for the school lunch program in 2016, according to a county audit of federal award programs. It received another $1.4 million for the school breakfast programs.

But the program’s inflexibility has a history as a bipartisan issue. A 2016 bill negotiated by Roberts and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, ranking member of the senate agriculture committee, sought to loosen whole grain requirements and extend a deadline to cut school lunch’s sodium levels.

But partisan bickering from both sides stalled the bill’s progression. It died never having received a floor vote.

Health advocates were more wary of change. American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown said much progress had been made and 99 percent of schools were complying with the program.

“Improving children’s health should be a top priority for the USDA, and serving more nutritious foods in schools is a clear-cut way to accomplish this goal,” Brown said. “Rather than altering the current path forward, we hope the agency focuses more on providing technical assistance that can help schools get across the finish line, if they haven’t done so already.”