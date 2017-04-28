Sec. Tillerson to UN Security Council: 'Act Before North Korea Does'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (R) listen as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a security council meeting on nonproliferation of North Korea at United Nations on April 28, 2017 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

Tillerson’s meeting with the Security Council members also comes a day after Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he wants South Korea to pay for the $1 billion Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system.

China reiterated their position on THAAD on Friday saying it undermines stability and asked that the U.S. immediately stop the deployment process.

Tillerson on Friday urged the Security Council members to start enforcing UN existing sanctions and added that the rest of the world needs to increase North Korea’s isolation and levy new sanctions on the regime while tightening those that are in place.

Failing that, America is prepared to levy its own sanctions aimed at punishing countries that trade with North Korea.

The Treasury Department would stop those nations’ banks from doing any trading within the U.S. -dollar financed international banking system if those governments continue propping up Pyongyang.

This is the same strategy that the Obama White House used against China and others to get Iran to the bargaining table over its nuclear program. It is also a strategy now strongly supported by Armed Services Chairman John McCain and other Senate leaders in their conversations with the White House.

China accounts for 90 percent of North Korea’s trade.

China warned on Friday that the situation with North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs is at a “critical point”. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing would fully implement all U.N. sanctions on North Korea.

Tillerson addressed the Council after a photo op with South Korea and Japan’s leaders and will meet with other Security Council leaders today. He will also hold a closed lunch with the 15 members before returning to Washington D.C. on Friday night.