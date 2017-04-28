Pope Frances Visits Egypt's Muslims and Persecuted Christians

Women mourn at the Monastery of Marmina, April 10. Mohamed El-Shahed / AFP – Getty Images

“The double bombing came as a real shock,” said Dr. Maha Yahya, director of the

Carnegie Middle East Center, based in Beirut, Lebanon.

The attacks, she said, confirmed the fears of many Christians that the regime change had not brought them the security they hoped for. “On the contrary, there is a palpable sense of increasing vulnerability at a time of heightened insecurity and polarization along identity lines,” Yahya said.

“For many Copts, they feel as if their community is fast becoming the public face of this polarization and a flashpoint for regional tensions that have nothing to do with them,” she added.

While ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, other groups in the country have been guilty of fanning the flames for political gains, according to Hellyer, who is also a fellow at London’s

Royal United Services Institute.

“The rise of radical Islamist extremism like ISIS is certainly the most crucial element, but the use of sectarian incitement for populist partisanship on the side of less radical Islamists, such as the Muslim Brotherhood, cannot be underestimated,” he said.

He added that “those groups need to take responsibility for providing some very dangerous mood music. The authorities have to respond smartly and effectively, but they cannot ignore it.”

Mourners carry the coffins of victims of the blast at the Coptic Christian Saint Mark’s church in Alexandria on Monday. Mohamed El-Shahed / AFP – Getty Images