PEORIA, Illinois (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem is a win away from winning the Southern Professional Hockey League’s President’s Cup.

The Mayhem, the league’s regular season champions, beat the Peoria Rivermen Friday night 2-1 in Game 1 of the playoff finals, setting up Game 2 Sunday in Macon.

John Siemer tied the game at one in the third period before Stephen Pierog’s go-ahead goal four minutes later.

If Peoria wins Sunday, the teams will meet Monday in Macon to decide the series.