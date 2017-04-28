Le Pen's Dad 'Shocked' by Funeral Tribute for Gay Policeman

Etienne Cardiles, partner of Xavier Jugele, the policeman (portrait) killed by a jihadist in an attack on the Champs Elysees, gives a speech during a ceremony to pay tribute to him on April 25, 2017. Bertrand Guay / AFP – Getty Images

The comments by 88 year-old Le Pen senior came as another controversy he is linked to came back to haunt his candidate daughter.

Earlier on Friday, the FN announced that Jean-Francois Jalkh, a vice-president of the party who was earmarked to replace Marine Le Pen as party leader for the duration of the presidential campaign, had decided to stand aside over allegations — which he strongly denies — that he was a Holocaust denier.

Jean-Marie Le Pen was expelled from the FN in 2015 for his saying that World War Two Nazi gas chambers were a “detail” of history.

