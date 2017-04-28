Lawmaker Delivers Cannabis While Dodging Felony Charges

Various cannabis oil products are displayed for a photo in the office of Peake in Macon, Ga. David Goldman / AP

Each time one of the nondescript boxes arrives, Peake makes a significant donation to a foundation in Colorado that supports research of medical cannabis. He can’t make a direct payment, because that would be illegal. But with his donations of about $100,000 a year, he and his wife are able to supply the oil to hundreds of patients across Georgia.

“I’ll never recover that money,” but the satisfaction of helping people makes it all worthwhile, he said.

If Peake did try to recoup the money, say by selling the oil, he could face charges of drug trafficking. By paying for it himself and giving it away for free, he narrowly skirts the law, which does not prohibit the gifting of cannabis oil.

It was Peake’s bill in 2015 that established Georgia’s medical cannabis program, which allows people with qualifying diagnoses to possess cannabis oil with less than 5 percent THC, the chemical that gets users high. It was a first step, acknowledging Gov. Nathan Deal’s refusal to legalize the cultivation of marijuana within Georgia.

Peake also was instrumental in passing another step, now awaiting Deal’s signature that would expand the list of qualifying conditions. Persuading state lawmakers to legalize cultivation, production and sale of cannabis oil in Georgia remains a distant goal, but Peake thinks enabling more patients to get the drug meanwhile can only help.

About 1,300 patients are currently enrolled, and other lawmakers have joined his quasi-legal enterprise: At least 20 state senators and representatives have referred their constituents to him, Peake says. Even some who voted against his marijuana bills have had a change of heart when someone close to them got sick, he said.

When it comes time for deliveries, Peake is vigilant, making sure everyone he works with is registered with the state and enrolled in the medical cannabis program so they can legally handle the product.

Though Peake isn’t a qualified patient, he obtained a medical cannabis card from the Georgia Department of Public Health, so that he can show it to constituents as he promotes the program, he said.

But a card is a card, enabling Peake to legally possess the cannabis at his office.

Shannon Cloud is one of the parents helping Peake move the oils to Atlanta. She initially got involved because daughter Alaina has Dravet syndrome — a rare, serious seizure disorder — and has benefited from cannabis.

Even though her daughter is off the drug because she’s part of a clinical trial, Cloud remains one of the most active members of the informal distribution network.

She’s passionate about this work, but frustrated that she’s needed at all.

“It shouldn’t be this way,” she said. “You shouldn’t be meeting at a gas station or a Target parking lot to get medicine to somebody. You should be going to the place where it is produced and tested to get it dispensed to you in a regulated manner, but this is what we’re forced to do.”