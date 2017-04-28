Judge Lets White Alabama Town Secede From School District

An Alabama federal judge has given a mostly white town the green light to secede from the racially mixed county school district and start its own system — even though “race was the motivating factor” for many supporters of the split.

But in her ruling, Judge Madeline Haikala also reserved the right to reverse her decision if the city of Gardendale reverts back to its segregated past.

Among other things, Haikala has ordered that an African-American be appointed to the all-white school board within 60 days.

“History teaches that communities, left to their own devices, re-segregate fairly quickly,” Haikala wrote in her 190-page ruling.

A suburb of Birmingham with a population of 14,000, Gardendale is 88 percent white. It is located in Jefferson County, which had a population of 658,000 that is roughly 53 percent white and 42 percent black.

Haikala’s ruling, which came down on Monday, apparently caught the Gardendale School Board by surprise.

In a statement, board president Chris Segroves said they were reviewing the order and leaning on their lawyers for “advice as to the best methods for us to move forward in the creation of the Gardendale City School System.”

And on Tuesday, when the city’s Board of Education meets again, Haikala’s ruling is expected to be the hot topic when public gets the chance to question board members.

Monique Lin-Luse, a lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund who represented black families opposed to the split, said she applauded Haikala’s clear statement that race was at the root of the separation movement. But she remains perplexed by the judge’s ultimate decision and said she is weighing whether to appeal the decision.

“It is difficult to square that with the final result, which doesn’t give (Gardendale) a free pass to operate,” Lin-Luse said. “It was not the outcome that, frankly, any of the parties expected.”

Gardendale has for many years sought to create its own school system and city leaders spelled out their reasons on the Board of Education’s web site.

Alabama City Attempts To Secede From County School District

