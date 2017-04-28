Former Macon mayor: Beer festival doesn’t honor Rosa Parks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Macon mayor C. Jack Ellis is upset with a beer festival event going on Saturday at Rosa Parks Square.

He says a festival with alcohol present doesn’t send the right message and dishonors her legacy.

Ellis hoped county officials would prevent the festival from happening at the park, but wanted to make clear he wasn’t discouraging it from happening–just in another location.

The Just Tap’d Craft Beer Festival is in its third year at the park.

“Community resources should be should be leveraged for the benefit of the residents of Macon-Bibb,” said Just Tap’d owner Jeff Kressin.

Kressin says Just Tap’d has been a consistent contributor to many charitable causes throughout Macon, and even offers free pictures with Santa at Christmas time.

“We hope this year’s craft beer festival is the largest yet, and that everyone who attends will feel welcome and have a great time while we all gather as a community for some fun,” said Kressin.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas vowed to work with other officials to find a compromise.

