'Active Plot' Foiled as Police Raid London Home Amid Heightened Terror Fears

Police stand next to a cordon in a residential street in northwest London on Friday after officers shot a woman during a raid. Ben Stansallben Stansall / AFP – Getty Images

Armed police

are uncommon in the U.K. but police said the armed raid was necessary “due to the nature of the intelligence that we were dealing with.”

Images from the scene show officers guarding the quiet residential street behind a police cordon. Another suspect linked to the same investigation was arrested in Kent County, southeast of London, on Thursday evening.

The 27-year-old man arrested outside the Houses of Parliament earlier Thursday was held after a stop-and-frisk tied to an “ongoing operation,” police said. Nobody was reported injured in the incident but pictures from the scene appeared to show two knives next to a backpack lying on the ground on a traffic crossing.

“With the attack in Westminster on 22 March so fresh in people’s minds, I would like to reassure everyone that across the country officers are working round the clock to identify those people who intend to commit acts of terror,” said Basu, speaking outside the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters. “We are making arrests on a near daily basis.”

While relatively few British police officers carry guns, the number of firearms officers around Parliament was boosted after last month’s attack. Khalid Masood, 52, killed five people by running them over in a four-by-four before stabbing the police officer to death.

One of those killed was 54-year-old American tourist

Kurt Cochran.