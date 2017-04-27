United CEO Blames Dao Incident on 'System Failure,' Apologizes for Rabbit Incident

Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United listens during a discussion at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce aviation summit in Washington on March 2, 2017. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

“And so we’ll see. But that hasn’t been a focus for me or for us during this period,” he added.

Shares of United Continental had slipped immediately following the Dao incident, but the company’s quarterly earnings report slightly beat estimates later in the month.

Munoz said that while some of the company’s policies and procedures were “dated,” they were still working to “put the customer at the center of everything we do.”

That includes customers who pay both high and low fares, he said.

“We’re going to teach and broaden sort of the cultural impact of respect and dignity, regardless of where you’re sitting,” he added. “And that’s why we’ve said — once you’ve boarded an aircraft, we’re not going to take you off, except for safety and security.”

Munoz also noted that United has implemented changes including requiring crew members to be booked on flights at least an hour before takeoff.

And on Thursday United announced there will be additional training for front-line employees on how to deal with difficult situations and make on-the-spot decisions. The company also says they are setting up an automated system that will ask passengers at check-in if they would be willing to give up their seat — with offers of up to $10,000 for the inconvenience.

Dao’s attorney, Thomas Demetrio, in a statement early Thursday applauded United for promptly making policy changes that he said are “passenger friendly and are simple, commonsense decisions on United’s part to help minimize the stress involved in the flying experience.”