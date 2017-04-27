Trump Warns of Possible 'Major, Major Conflict' With North Korea

Image: President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 27, 2017. Carlos Barria / Reuters

“I believe he is trying very hard,” Trump said of Xi in the Reuters interview. “He certainly doesn’t want to see turmoil and death. He doesn’t want to see it. He is a good man. He is a very good man and I got to know him very well.

“With that being said, he loves China and he loves the people of China. I know he would like to be able to do something, perhaps it’s possible that he can’t.”

Trump suggested that a more troublesome showdown could be in the offing. “There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,” the president said in the Oval Office interview, which was scheduled

ahead of his 100th day in office, which comes on Saturday.

The White House invited

American lawmakers to the White House Wednesday for a briefing by the president and his national security team on the standoff. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected Friday to ask the United Nations Security Council to pump up sanctions against North Korea.

Related:

What Should You Do in Case of Nuclear Attack? ‘Don’t Run. Get Inside’

The new Republican Administration has said it would consider military action to stamp out the North Korean nuclear threat. The rogue nation is already believed to have missiles that can fire a nuclear device on South Korea, Japan and other close neighbors.

Experts believe that the Kim regime is several years away from producing a rocket that could fire a nuclear warhead on the U.S. mainland.

Image: North Korea attempts a missile launch - South Korean military

